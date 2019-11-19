BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said that his country is not Saudi Arabia and they will not enter a war of attrition against Iran.

According to Ynet News, Katz warned Iran four missiles were fired into the occupied Golan Heights from Syria.

Katz said the attack from Syria at dawn on Tuesday morning was an Iranian act, stressing that Israel would not allow the attack to be repeated again, and that his country was concerned about threats on its borders before the missiles entered their territory.

The Israeli army said at dawn on Tuesday that its defense systems had shot down four rockets fired from Syria into Israel.

Minutes earlier, sirens sounded from incoming missiles in the occupied Golan Heights.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported explosions near the Damascus International Airport in the eastern part of the capital. However, they took down the report shortly after.

A source from the Syrian military denied any attack on the Damascus Airport, but they did say some Israeli projectiles entered their territory from the occupied Golan Heights.

No casualties were reported.

