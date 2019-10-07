BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – Israel will begin a new air defense project that will concentrate on the potential threats posed by Iran from Iraq, the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency reported on Monday, citing Israeli media.

Sputnik reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced during a cabinet meeting on Sunday that a new air defense project was in the works to protect Israel in case of a cruise missile attack from Iraq.

“The defense project will focus on dealing with cruise missiles, and will require new billions of shekels for the Israeli Ministry of Security,” Netanyahu said, as quoted by Sputnik.

“The session discussed the possibility of an Iranian attack on Israel, similar to the air attack on two Saudi oil facilities in early September,” Sputnik quoted the Israeli state broadcaster as saying.

Citing the Al-Kabinet channel, the report said Netanyahu “examined the scenario of an exposure of Israeli facilities to the Iranian cruise missiles in light of the escalating tensions with Iran.”

“There is a possibility of launching cruise missiles into Israel through Iraq. The need for the aerial project has increased after the recent attack in Saudi Arabia against Saudi oil installations, which was attributed to Iran,” the head of the research department of the Israeli intelligence division was quoted as saying .

“The project, which Netanyahu is seeking to pursue, will require cuts in civilian budgets and tax increases. The allocation of the full budget for the project will mostly wait for the next government,” the commission said.

Advertisements