BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – Israel will begin a new air defense project that will concentrate on the potential threats posed by Iran from Iraq, the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency reported on Monday, citing Israeli media.

Sputnik reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced during a cabinet meeting on Sunday that a new air defense project was in the works to protect Israel in case of a cruise missile attack from Iraq.

“The defense project will focus on dealing with cruise missiles, and will require new billions of shekels for the Israeli Ministry of Security,” Netanyahu said, as quoted by Sputnik.

“The session discussed the possibility of an Iranian attack on Israel, similar to the air attack on two Saudi oil facilities in early September,” Sputnik quoted the Israeli state broadcaster as saying.

Citing the Al-Kabinet channel, the report said Netanyahu “examined the scenario of an exposure of Israeli facilities to the Iranian cruise missiles in light of the escalating tensions with Iran.”

“There is a possibility of launching cruise missiles into Israel through Iraq. The need for the aerial project has increased after the recent attack in Saudi Arabia against Saudi oil installations, which was attributed to Iran,” the head of the research department of the Israeli intelligence division was quoted as saying .

“The project, which Netanyahu is seeking to pursue, will require cuts in civilian budgets and tax increases. The allocation of the full budget for the project will mostly wait for the next government,” the commission said.

The $290M cost of this project is nothing special, it's about the quarter of what India or Turkey pay for a single S-400 battery. This would pay for likely 5 NBS MANTIS batteries (6 turrets w. any combination of 35mm guns or Laser-guns) or 2 additional Iron-Dome batteries+reloads…

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-07 10:31
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

added with likely two EL/M-2083 ‘blimp’ radars. I know there were talks about buying MANTIS a few years ago.
There may be other stuff considered, after all, I have no infos about the project but :

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-07 10:37
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

1. A few more EL/M-2083 would allow full coverage+targetting on low flying objects.
2. MANTIS/Skyshield is obviously the most efficient short range protection system against incoming drones, missiles, bombs, shells and rockets. It can also be

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-07 10:40
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

EZ moved and also protect communities too close from Gaza where Iron Dome has not enuff time 2 react.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-07 10:47
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

3. More Iron Dome batteries is also a good option as it offers a 70km radius protection. 2 batteries completed with an EL/M-2083 airborne radar are great fits too.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-07 10:52
jar
Guest
jar
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Who said? Your buddy Pompeo 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-07 11:33