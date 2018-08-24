DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:00 A.M)- The Israeli Regime’s Likud Party, has drafted a bill banning the raising of “enemy flags”.

Israeli Likud Party MP, Anat Berko, proposed a bill this Wednesday, which will make it illegal to raise the Palestinian flag. The Bill specifically targets those who raise “enemy flags” in a form of protest against the state.

According to the proposed bill, those caught in the act of raising a Palestinian flag in Israel, will be forced to face a one year prison sentence.

The proposed bill, which is to be voted upon, was been slammed as fascist by both Israeli Arab (Palestinian) MP’s and Human Right’s Organizations.

Robert Inlakesh

the illegitimate entity will have a field time in perm h**l with their paranoic arrogance

2018-08-24 09:24
They’re already in perm h**l …
It’s called the Middle-East…

2018-08-24 11:11
Q : What happens to someone waiving an Israeli flag in Ramallah or Gaza? A : He/She gets immediately shot on the spot or lynched. Q : What happens to a Palestinian sending a swath of land to a Jew (not even an Israeli, it’s to any Jew, no matter the nationality. A : Palestinian National Authority’s ‘justice’ will sentence him/her to death… “was been slammed as fascist by both Israeli Arab (Palestinian) MP’s and Human Right’s Organizations”. => The question being : are they also slam PNA (Palestinian National Authority) or Hamas as fascists while both are REALLY ones,… Read more »

