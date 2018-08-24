DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:00 A.M)- The Israeli Regime’s Likud Party, has drafted a bill banning the raising of “enemy flags”.

Israeli Likud Party MP, Anat Berko, proposed a bill this Wednesday, which will make it illegal to raise the Palestinian flag. The Bill specifically targets those who raise “enemy flags” in a form of protest against the state.

According to the proposed bill, those caught in the act of raising a Palestinian flag in Israel, will be forced to face a one year prison sentence.

The proposed bill, which is to be voted upon, was been slammed as fascist by both Israeli Arab (Palestinian) MP’s and Human Right’s Organizations.

