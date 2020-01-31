Israel has successfully tested a rocket propulsion system for the second time in two months, the country’s Defence Ministry confirmed on Friday, adding that the test took place at a military base in central Israel.

“The test was conducted at a military base in central Israel,” the ministry said.

The military noted that the test was scheduled in advance and was carried out as planned.

Israeli previously test a rocket propulsion system last December with Iran claiming it was a test of a nuclear weapon aimed at Tehran.

​In July, Israel and the United States held successful tests of their advanced Arrow 3 missile defence system in Alaska. The Arrow 3 weapon system, co-developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and Boeing, is in particular capable of intercepting missiles outside the atmosphere.

Israeli missile defence forces are armed with Patriot and Arrow weapon systems or previous modifications, as well as with the Iron Dome missile defence system, which is capable of intercepting short-range projectiles and rockets like Palestinian Grad or Qassam rockets.

The David’s Sling missile defence system is capable of intercepting missiles with a range from 70 to 300 kilometres (43-186 miles).

