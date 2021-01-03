BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Israeli army is preparing for an Iranian attack, via a third country, which is either Yemen or Iraq, according to the Israeli media. This came according to what was reported by the Kan channel of the official broadcasting network of Israel , citing unnamed military sources.

Last week, the Israeli army conducted assessments regarding the possibility of Iran “activating” pro-Iranian forces in the “second circle” countries, in order to launch an attack on Israel with missiles or drones, according to the channel.

The channel revealed that training was conducted by the army last week to simulate Israel’s exposure to attacks from Iraq or Yemen, through missiles, drones or other means that are operated remotely.

“The Israeli army believes that the Iranians are preparing for such an operation at the present time, and that the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq or the Houthi rebels in Yemen may carry out operations from their lands against Israel,” they reported.

The Israeli army spokesman, Heday Zilberman, told the Saudi Elaph website, 8 days ago, that “there are things that happen in the second circle,” referring to Yemen and Iraq, pointing out that Israel is ready to confront and thwart this possibility.

Sunday, January 3rd, marks the first anniversary of the assassination of the late commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, in an American raid in the Iraqi capital.

Tensions increased between Iran on the one hand and Israel and the United States recently, after the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in late November. Tehran later accused Tel Aviv of being behind the operation.