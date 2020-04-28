BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Air Force carried out an attack on the southern suburbs of Damascus this past weekend, resulting in a confrontation with the Syrian military in the capital city.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Israeli Air Force fired at least eight missiles towards Damascus from Lebanese airspace, with at least three of the projectiles hitting the southern suburb of Sayyeda Zaynab.

As a result of this attack, the Syrian government reported three civilian deaths and the hospitalization of four others.

During the attack, however, it appears that the Israeli Air Force was able to evade the Syrian military’s preliminary radars, as their missiles were designed to suppress enemy defenses.

In an article released on Monday, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported that the Israeli Air Force used their Delilah missiles, which are designed to suppress enemy radar and defense systems.

“Israel’s unexpected attack on the Syrian capital this morning ended mainly in favor of the Syrian air defense systems, which were able to successfully hit targets in the northwestern part of Damascus,” Avia.Pro said. “Nevertheless, as it turned out, this is not about ordinary missiles, but about Delilah cruise missiles designed to suppress enemy radar and air defense, which did not work against the means protecting the Syrian capital.”

“In the presented video frames, you can see that anti-aircraft guided missiles produced by Syrian air defense systems are by no means moving along a straight path, which indicates a powerful jamming,” Avia.Pro said.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have now carried out at least two attacks against the Syrian military this month, with a third targeting a vehicle carrying Hezbollah personnel along the Lebanese border.

