BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Air Force carried out an attack on the southern suburbs of Damascus this past weekend, resulting in a confrontation with the Syrian military in the capital city.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Israeli Air Force fired at least eight missiles towards Damascus from Lebanese airspace, with at least three of the projectiles hitting the southern suburb of Sayyeda Zaynab.
As a result of this attack, the Syrian government reported three civilian deaths and the hospitalization of four others.
During the attack, however, it appears that the Israeli Air Force was able to evade the Syrian military’s preliminary radars, as their missiles were designed to suppress enemy defenses.
In an article released on Monday, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported that the Israeli Air Force used their Delilah missiles, which are designed to suppress enemy radar and defense systems.
“Israel’s unexpected attack on the Syrian capital this morning ended mainly in favor of the Syrian air defense systems, which were able to successfully hit targets in the northwestern part of Damascus,” Avia.Pro said. “Nevertheless, as it turned out, this is not about ordinary missiles, but about Delilah cruise missiles designed to suppress enemy radar and air defense, which did not work against the means protecting the Syrian capital.”
#Israeli jets targeted #Damascus #Syria pic.twitter.com/rpyCsivzlx
— Last Defender (@LastDef) April 27, 2020
“In the presented video frames, you can see that anti-aircraft guided missiles produced by Syrian air defense systems are by no means moving along a straight path, which indicates a powerful jamming,” Avia.Pro said.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have now carried out at least two attacks against the Syrian military this month, with a third targeting a vehicle carrying Hezbollah personnel along the Lebanese border.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.