Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a state-owned Israeli technology company, announced on Wednesday that in a recent demo in Israel, its Drone Dome system performed interceptions of multiple drones.
READ ALSO: Israel Will Not Allow Iranian Forces to Station in Iraq – IDF Chief
The company said in its statement that the system achieved 100 percent success in all test scenarios.
The stages of the interceptions included target detection, identification, and interception with the high-power laser beam.
Rafael’s Drone Dome is an innovative end-to-end counter-unmanned aerial system solution for securing air space from hostile drones.
Fully operational globally, Drone Dome’s infrastructure, made of electronic jammers and sensors, allows effective detection, full identification and neutralization of multiple UAV threats, using unique algorithms.
One of Drone Dome’s unique capabilities is integrating laser technology for hard-kill capabilities, neutralizing or physically intercepting the threat at a safe distance from the threatened target.
Drone Dome is designed to address threats posed by hostile drones in both military and civilian sites, offering advanced solutions for maneuvering forces and military facilities, critical border protection, as well as civilian targets such as airports and public facilities.
Source: Xinhua
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.