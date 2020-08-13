BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said that Israel successfully tested the Arrow-2 ballistic interceptor missile.
The agency of the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement: “The Arrow-2 interceptor successfully took the path set for it and destroyed the target.”
The Arrow-2 missile is in addition to a newer system, the “Arrow-3”, at the forefront of an integrated Israeli shield that was built with U.S. support to counter possible missile attacks.
The agency noted that the test was conducted in a range of tests in central Israel and over the Mediterranean.
“The U.S. Missile Defense Agency remains committed to assisting the government of Israel in developing its national missile defense capability in the face of current and future threats,” said Admiral John Hill, Director of the agency.
Sources: Reuters, RT
