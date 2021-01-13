BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – At approximately 1:10 A.M. on Wednesday morning, the Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes on the administrative capital of Deir Ezzor and the outskirts of the border-city of Albukamal.

According to a field report from Deir Ezzor, the Israeli Air Force launched missiles from their warplanes that flew to the Iraqi-Jordanian border during the wee hours on Wednesday.

The Israeli airstrikes resulted in heavy damage to the targeted sites, as the missiles caught the Syrian air defenses off guard near the Iraqi border region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Images showing the aftermath of the strikes was captured by local Al-Mayadeen reporters, who displayed the extent of the damage in a series of photos shared on the Lebanese channel’s social media feeds.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said the Israeli Air Force of carrying out the attack, accusing them of providing the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization with an air force to help them against the government.

It should be noted that while Israel does not deny attacking Syria, they do not comment on their military operations in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Last night’s attack by the Israeli military marks the second time in 2021 that they have struck an area inside the Syrian Arab Republic,