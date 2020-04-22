BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the satellite launch by Iran on Wednesday, as they called for more sanctions against Tehran because of this space activity.
According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the Iranian launch of the satellite is a ‘cover’ to develop advanced missile technology in Iran and the development of intercontinental missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.
Israel said, “the launch of the satellite violates Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council on Iran.”
“Israel calls on the international community to condemn the launch process and impose additional sanctions on the Iranian regime to prevent it from continuing this dangerous activity,” the foreign ministry said in this regard.
In addition to the Israeli condemnation, the U.S. also heavily criticized the launch, as they claimed it was a violation of Resolution 2231.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards had announced a successful launch of the ‘Noor’ military satellite by a ‘Qasid’ missile earlier Wednesday.
