BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Under the title “The Deadly Arrow,” the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched on Sunday morning, a large-scale military exercise that simulate a possible war scenario in more than one front against Hezbollah.

The Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said on his Twitter account that the Deadly Arrow exercise, which will take place until next Thursday, and is the largest military exercise in the country this year, simulates a multi-front war with a focus on the northern front (i.e. Lebanon. And Syria).

The spokesman stated that the aim of the exercise was to raise the readiness and improve the offensive capabilities of the Israeli army at all levels, in an integrated manner with the adoption of a working method, to “achieve victory with new mechanisms between the main headquarters.”

The exercise will include the command center, regular and reserve forces, with the participation of the air force and navy, in addition to the intelligence forces, the technological logistical bodies and the Communications and Protection Authority in the field of cyber security.

Adraee stressed that the exercise will be accompanied by an active movement of combat aircraft, helicopters and others throughout the country, as there will be an active movement of security forces, military vehicles and marine vessels in various regions, in addition to the ports of Haifa and Ashdod.