BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – An Israeli newspaper revealed that the Israeli army was conducting a massive military exercise that simulated a precision missile attack on a major civil.
Citing the commander of the evacuation and rescue brigade in the Israeli Home Front, Colonel Yossi Pinto, Ynet News reported that Israel had undertaken a maneuver to prepare for
The newspaper reported that 500 Israelis were summoned by the evacuation and rescue units through helicopters and military transport aircraft to simulate missile attacks on residential buildings.
They pointed out that the Israeli military maneuver simulated destruction and devastation, which Israel had not witnessed for many years, interspersed with dozens of people trapped under rubble, among them dead.
The newspaper added that these missiles carry a warhead withhundreds of kilograms of explosives, claiming that there are such missiles currently in the Gaza Strip and in Lebanon.
