BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – Israel announced on Tuesday evening that it conducted a successful test of the new ballistic missile ‘Laura’.

Israel’s Channel 12 news reported that the Israeli air industries successfully conducted a double-operational firefighting experiment in the land and sea weapons system.

They confirmed on its website that the ballistic missile launch test succeeded in hitting the target 400 miles away, with great accuracy.

For his part, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, commented on the successful missile test, saying: “In parallel with our war on the coronavirus, we continue to maintain Israel’s security – in defense and in attack.”

“All due respect to the air industries and the Ministry of Defense. This successful experiment conducted today carries more good news for the Israeli citizens, and more bad news for the enemies of Israel,” Netanyahu added.

It is noteworthy to point out that Israel possesses a sophisticated military industry that enables it to produce many weapons locally, including the Laura ground-attack missiles, which have a range of 250 to 300 km, and are in the category of ballistic missiles.

The first Israeli Laura missile appeared in 2003, but it officially entered service in 2007, according to Military Today.

The missiles can be launched from ground bases or loaded onto heavy vehicles, and they can be launched vertically from aboard warships to hit ground targets.

The Laura missile launch platform consists of four launch tubes carrying four missiles, and weighs up to 25 tons, and is installed on a base of dimensions (9 * 2.5 * 3) meters.

The length of the missile is 5.2 meters, and its diameter is 62 cm, and its launch weight reaches 1,800 kg, and it carries a high explosive warhead. Its weight reaches 600 kg.

The missile is guided by a GPS system, and it can also be aimed directly at the target, according to the nature of the operation in which it participates.

