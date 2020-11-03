BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a zoom interview with the Jerusalem Post on Monday to discuss the ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region.

Pashiniyan called on Israel to reconsider sending its humanitarian aid to Yerevan and instead send it to “mercenaries in Karabakh”, who, he said are being armed by Tel Aviv.

“Humanitarian aid by a country that is selling weapons to mercenaries, which they are using to strike a civilian peaceful population? I propose that Israel send that aid to the mercenaries and to the terrorists as the logical continuation of its activities.”

Pashinyan asked if Israel really wants to be on the same side as Turkey and Azerbaijan, as they both use foreign mercenaries and terrorists to fight Armenia.

“I think that Israel should think about the following,” the prime minister said. “Mercenaries, Islamic terrorists and Israel are now on the same side basically. So Israel should think, is this really a convenient position for it to be?”

The Armenian premier further warned of the consequences Israel faces by aligning with these mercenaries in Karabakh:

“Israel should ask itself the question – is it not fighting de facto alongside mercenaries against Nagorno-Karabakh? Is this a convenient position for it? If it is, God be with it. But I think that there will be specific consequences, and you will have to face those consequences.”

The Armenian Prime Minister concluded by saying that it is a matter of time before Turkey’s “imperialistic ambition” will be aimed at Israel.