BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin allegedly sent a stern warning to Lebanon about Hezbollah’s activities during a meeting with the French Ambassador to Israel this week, the Israeli publication Yedioth Ahronoth reported.
According to the publication, Rivlin told the new French Ambassador to Israel Eric Danon to deliver a message to Lebanon, warning them that any aggression from Hezbollah will drag both of their countries into war.
“Lebanon is responsible for all Hezbollah activities. We clearly tell the Lebanese government and its allies around the world that Hezbollah’s aggression must stop before we find ourselves embroiled in a conflict neither Lebanon nor Israel want,” Rivlin said, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.
In response, Danon allegedly said that France is working to bring stability to the region and avoid any potential war between the two countries.
“Let me assure you that I am here to help with all aspects of our bilateral relations and to maintain the excellent relations between the two countries, paying particular attention to the security of the State of Israel,” he added.
Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel escalated over the latter’s drone attack on the Beirut suburb last month. Hezbollah responded by firing anti-tank missiles into northern Israel earlier this month.
