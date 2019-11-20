BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – Israel launched a powerful attack over the southern and southwestern regions of Damascus last night.

Among the sites targeted by the Israeli Air Force last night was an entire air defense storage that belonged to the Syrian military, a source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Israeli Air Force fired a couple of missiles at the air defense storage in the town of Kesweh, resulting in a massive blast that could be heard from the capital city.

In addition to the attack on the air defense storage, the Israeli Air Force also targeted a number of sites belonging to the Syrian military in the nearby Beit Saber area of southern Damascus.

A source from the Syrian military said that the Israeli Air Force launched 18 air-to-surface missiles towards southern and southwestern Damascus, with at least 11 managing to hit their intended targets.

The source added that the Israeli Air Force launched these strikes from the southern border of Lebanon near the town of Marjeyoun.

Some casualties have been reported, but the total number of killed and wounded has not been confirmed by the military.

This morning’s attack by the Israeli military is considered the most powerful attack launched by their air force in two months.

