BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – According to i24 News, at the end of last week, Israel sent medical and humanitarian aid to Azerbaijani civilians who were affected by the ongoing battles around Karabakh, where clashes between the two sides have escalated in recent weeks.

The i24 sources said that Azerbaijan recently requested humanitarian and medical aid for dozens of Azerbaijani civilians who were “injured by Armenian missile strikes in the city of Ganja,” which is the second largest city in the country, where 15 people were killed in these strikes, and dozens were wounded.

For its part, Israel responded to the request, sending aid to citizens who lost their homes, and other medical aid, and said it could send other medical equipment later, according to the need.

Two weeks ago, Israel offered to provide humanitarian aid to Armenia as well, but it has not yet responded to the offer.

Israel maintains broad strategic relations with Azerbaijan, and according to reports, Israel supplies Baku with many weapons. Against this background, Armenia summoned at the beginning of the month its ambassador from Tel Aviv to Yerevan.

Two weeks ago, the President of the Karabakh region, Aryk Harutyunyan, attacked Israel and accused it of cooperating with the ‘genocide’ taking place in the region against the Armenians.

The U.S. embassy in Azerbaijan announced that it had received information about threats of attacks and kidnappings that might target US citizens and foreigners in this country against the background of the conflict in the Nagorno Karabakh region, and called on American citizens to be careful.