BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Israel is seeking to mend its strained ties with Turkey after a disruption in diplomatic activity, the Middle East Eye reported last week.

According to the publication, shared interests in Syria and the eastern Mediterranean’s gas supplies may help restore diplomatic relations between the two nations.

“What we are looking for [now] is full diplomatic relations with Turkey. As long as we don’t have it, there is very little we can achieve together,” an unnamed Israeli official told the Middle East Eye.

The Israeli official told the MEE that chief among the issues that might restore relations between the two countries is the ongoing situation in Syria.

“The same Iranian proxy known as Hezbollah is challenging Turkey’s soldiers in Idlib, and it is challenging our soldiers in southern Syria. This is a common topic of interest, as well as energy,” the official said.

In addition to Syria, the ongoing turmoil between Turkey and several countries, including Greece, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), appears to be bringing the two nations closer.

While Turkey is at odds with Egypt, Greece and Cyprus over the gas and oil exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, they also find themselves in a diplomatic clash with the United Arab Emirates and France over the ongoing situation in Libya.

Turkey is currently backing the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, while Egypt, the UAE, and France are supporting the Libyan National Army (LNA) and their commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

