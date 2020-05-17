BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Israel is seeking to mend its strained ties with Turkey after a disruption in diplomatic activity, the Middle East Eye reported last week.

According to the publication, shared interests in Syria and the eastern Mediterranean’s gas supplies may help restore diplomatic relations between the two nations.

“What we are looking for [now] is full diplomatic relations with Turkey. As long as we don’t have it, there is very little we can achieve together,” an unnamed Israeli official told the Middle East Eye.

The Israeli official told the MEE that chief among the issues that might restore relations between the two countries is the ongoing situation in Syria.

“The same Iranian proxy known as Hezbollah is challenging Turkey’s soldiers in Idlib, and it is challenging our soldiers in southern Syria. This is a common topic of interest, as well as energy,” the official said.

In addition to Syria, the ongoing turmoil between Turkey and several countries, including Greece, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), appears to be bringing the two nations closer.

While Turkey is at odds with Egypt, Greece and Cyprus over the gas and oil exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, they also find themselves in a diplomatic clash with the United Arab Emirates and France over the ongoing situation in Libya.

Turkey is currently backing the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, while Egypt, the UAE, and France are supporting the Libyan National Army (LNA) and their commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Russian media claim new Armata tank was destroyed in Syria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Daeshbags Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags Sux
Guest
Daeshbags Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Unnamed source always equals crapaganda or BS.
The director of Middle East Eye Ltd is Jamal Bessasso (whose surname is alternatively spelled Bassasso), a former director of planning and human resources at Al Jazeera… So you can expect serious biases designed to pour oil on the fire of the Mid-East oven…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-05-17 19:46
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Wow, it looks like Syria is accepting only 65% of its previous land and is allowing Kurds to keep its part, Turkey to keep its part and USA to keep its part. So many years of war just to end with this.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-05-17 20:46
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ambos países tienen algo en común, Al-qaeda

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-05-17 23:50