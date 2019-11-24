BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Mossad has reached out to the son of ex-Syrian president Amin Al-Hafiz to help find the body of the Israeli spy Eli Cohen, Israel National News reported on Sunday, citing the New Zealand news site Newshub.

According to the report, the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service [NZSIS] and the Mossad contacted Khaled Al-Hafez, the son of Amin Al-Hafez, to help find the remains of Eli Cohen in Syria.

Khaled, who moved to Auckland, New Zealand as a refugee, said he cooperated with the New Zealand Intelligence Service and the Mossad.

“I was cooperating with the New Zealand Secret Intelligence Service in a mission with the Mossad of Israel to help find – to try to find – the remains of the Israeli spy Eli Cohen,” Khaled told Newshub.

“I did not want to do it for the money. I did not want to do it for Mossad. I wanted to do it for the wife and children of Eli Cohen,” he added.

Eli Cohen was sentenced to death by Khaled’s father in 1965 after it was discovered that he was spying on behalf of the Israeli intelligence.

Since Cohen’s death, the Israeli intelligence apparatus has worked to return his remains from Syria, but have been unsuccessful thus far.

