BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Mossad has reached out to the son of ex-Syrian president Amin Al-Hafiz to help find the body of the Israeli spy Eli Cohen, Israel National News reported on Sunday, citing the New Zealand news site Newshub.
According to the report, the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service [NZSIS] and the Mossad contacted Khaled Al-Hafez, the son of Amin Al-Hafez, to help find the remains of Eli Cohen in Syria.
Khaled, who moved to Auckland, New Zealand as a refugee, said he cooperated with the New Zealand Intelligence Service and the Mossad.
“I was cooperating with the New Zealand Secret Intelligence Service in a mission with the Mossad of Israel to help find – to try to find – the remains of the Israeli spy Eli Cohen,” Khaled told Newshub.
“I did not want to do it for the money. I did not want to do it for Mossad. I wanted to do it for the wife and children of Eli Cohen,” he added.
Eli Cohen was sentenced to death by Khaled’s father in 1965 after it was discovered that he was spying on behalf of the Israeli intelligence.
Since Cohen’s death, the Israeli intelligence apparatus has worked to return his remains from Syria, but have been unsuccessful thus far.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.