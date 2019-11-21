BEIRUT, LÍBANO (10:10 a.m.) – Las Fuerzas Armadas israelíes se están preparando para una fuerte respuesta de Irán luego de sus ataques en el campo sureño de Damasco, informó el miércoles por la noche la Corporación de Radiodifusión israelí.
La emisora informó que las Fuerzas Armadas israelíes estaban completamente preparadas para cualquier respuesta de Irán, especialmente después del ataque de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el miércoles por la mañana.
חשש להסלמה בצפון: אחרי התקיפה הלילה בסוריה, צה"ל נערך הגנתית לירי רקטות איראני בתגובה, ומכין תוכניות לתקיפה נוספת במידה שאכן תהיה תגובה איראנית@moyshis #חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/J0enzM1IlS
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 20, 2019
El miércoles temprano, la Agencia de Noticias Árabe Siria (SANA), de propiedad estatal, informó que dos personas murieron y varias más resultaron heridas después de que las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel dispararon 18 misiles hacia la parte sur de la capital. El ejército israelí confirmó que docenas de sitios iraníes y sirios fueron atacados durante su fuerte asalto a Damasco.
El ejército israelí calificó las redadas como un ataque de represalia por el lanzamiento de cohetes lanzado por una supuesta fuerza iraní desde territorio sirio hacia Israel al amanecer del martes. Este fue el primer gran ataque lanzado por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel en más de un mes.
Los gobiernos sirio, ruso e iraní han emitido declaraciones condenando estos últimos ataques del ejército israelí.
El Ministerio de Defensa ruso dijo que los ataques con misiles israelíes eran una violación del derecho internacional y podrían desestabilizar aún más a Siria, devastada por la guerra.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.