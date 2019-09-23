BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Head of the Arab Media Division of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Avichay Adraee, said this past weekend that the Syrian military shot down an Iranian drone in the Al-Quneitra Governorate, refuting a previous claim from Damascus about downing an Israeli unmanned vehicle.
“Today we see proof that [the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force leader] Qassem Soleimani does whatever he wants in Syria and certainly doesn’t tell the Assad regime,” Adraee stated.
According to Adraee, the drone was launched from an area where the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force has attempted to attack Israel from in the past.
The Syrian military previously accused the Israeli Defense Forces of attempting to bomb their positions using a drone armed with cluster munitions.
The state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) later leased a video and several photos of the drone after the Syrian Arab Army invited media personnel to the scene.
