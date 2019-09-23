BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Head of the Arab Media Division of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Avichay Adraee, said this past weekend that the Syrian military shot down an Iranian drone in the Al-Quneitra Governorate, refuting a previous claim from Damascus about downing an Israeli unmanned vehicle.

“Today we see proof that [the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force leader] Qassem Soleimani does whatever he wants in Syria and certainly doesn’t tell the Assad regime,” Adraee stated.

According to Adraee, the drone was launched from an area where the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force has attempted to attack Israel from in the past.

The Syrian military previously accused the Israeli Defense Forces of attempting to bomb their positions using a drone armed with cluster munitions.

The state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) later leased a video and several photos of the drone after the Syrian Arab Army invited media personnel to the scene.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Hundreds of Russian troops allegedly deploy to Idlib

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Sweet Robert Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Noble Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
NecroIslamoLeftist
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Pro-Assad local inhabitants demonstrate in Al Salehiyah after the SDF pro-terrorists coming from the SDF controlled zone tried to overrun a check-point.

VIDEO https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=801682140227625

PICTURES 1 https://www.facebook.com/Deir.alzour.news.network/posts/2944727728892632

PICTURES 2 https://www.facebook.com/Deir.alzour.news.network/posts/2945227325509339

Pro-Assad peoples in Syria are the vast majority of the country, soon the little minority 15-20 % of Syria (the SDF – Turkish backed terrorists) will be crushed.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-23 21:13
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I thought it was more like 10-15 % malcontents.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-24 00:48
Jews are inhuman
Guest
Jews are inhuman
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

HAHhahahaha and we are you going to believe the old serpents , nations of snakes ( jews ) that the drone is Iranian ? Nice joke child murderers jews.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-24 05:09