BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – On Monday, the Israeli army announced that it had thwarted a “sabotage operation” that was carried out by Hezbollah on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

“The IDF thwarted a sabotage operation in the Jabal Roos area, where the forces managed to disrupt an operation planned by a Hezbollah cell consisting of 3 to 4 terrorists who infiltrated a few meters from the Blue Line and entered an area,” Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement.

Adraei said: “We opened fire at them and their plan was disrupted. There were no casualties among our forces.”

He added: “We do not know the health status of the terrorists, and a number of them were injured. Civil roads are reopened in the north and civilian life is restored to routine. Complex and tense days are ahead.”

Hezbollah has not made any announcement or confirmed that they carried out today’s attack on the border.

Earlier in the day, several explosions and gunshots were heard in the occupied Sheba’a Farms area, prompting many to speculate that the IDF and Hezbollah were exchanging fire.

