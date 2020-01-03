BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – The Israeli Ministry of Defense published statistics of its military operations in 2019, whether in Syria, Gaza, or the West Bank.
The official website of the ministry stated that the Israeli army attacked about 54 targets inside Syrian territory during their 2019 campaign.
At the same time, they said they kicked off 2019 by destroying six tunnels belonging to Hezbollah. This operation was carried out along the Lebanese-Israeli border and lasted for nearly a month.
The Israeli defense statistics showed that the army attacked about 51 targets in the West Bank, which is a low number compared to the previous year 2018.
The statement indicated that the Israeli army attacked 900 targets in the Gaza Strip, and its warplanes carried out 1,800 raids on all fronts, while military helicopters launched 600 raids.
The Israeli defense statement added that the Israeli army participated in several joint exercises with other armies during the past year, one of which was in the state of Alaska.
