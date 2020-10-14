BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Israeli army revealed a “secret operation” that targeted Syrian Arab Army (SAA) positions near the occupied Golan Heights last month.

According to the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on the night of September 21, “Israeli forces stormed and destroyed two advanced sites belonging to the Syrian army in the disengagement zone east of the security fence in the northern Golan Heights.”

According to Adraee, “the Syrian army was using the destroyed sites for the purpose of routine reconnaissance and security.”

A video was also released of the operation, showing the moment the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli spokesman added that the operation came in response to what he described as the Syrian army’s violation of the disengagement agreement, which prohibits it from stationing in the area of separation.

The disengagement agreement that Adraee references was signed between Israel and Syria in late May 1974, in the presence of representatives of the United Nations, the Soviet Union and the United States.

According to the agreement, the two sides are committed to a ceasefire and to refrain from all military actions in implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 338 issued on October 22, 1973.

However, while this agreement calls to halt military actions in the area, U.N. Resolution 242 calls on Israel to withdraw its forces from the Golan Heights; this was followed by U.N. Resolution 497, which recognizes the Golan Heights as Syrian territory occupied Israel.