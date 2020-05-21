BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) revealed a new military plan in the northern region on Thursday.

According the IDF’s Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, Israel plans to strengthen its preparedness in the northern region on the two fronts of Syria and Lebanon to confront scenarios of escalation and even the event of war.

Adraee posted tweets on his official account on Twitter during which he confirmed that this plan comes within the framework of conducting work to examine the readiness of command units, in addition to work to organize the field represented by establishing security obstacles and opening roads in preparation for any emergency.

He mentioned that extensive engineering works have been and are still taking place on the borders, where work is continuing to establish the engineering obstacle on the borders with Lebanon, in addition to installing technological means and sensors to detect tunnels.

Adraee indicated that the Israeli forces conducted a military training called “Examination Readiness Test” in the northern region near the Syrian-Lebanese border to examine the readiness of all Israeli regular battalions to deal with the scenarios expected in the war on the northern border.

He pointed out that these military exercises will continue for 72 hours at the training base of the Northern Command headquarters and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Operation “Wind of Heaven”, which is taking place in the northern region, is part of Israel’s annual training plan.

