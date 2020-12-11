BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, General Aviv Kochavi, revealed that his armed forces carried out a number of covert operations in 2020, and attacked about 500 targets on all fronts.

Kochavi pointed out that the IDF summarizes the year 2020 as “a successful operational military year,” noting that the Iranian position in Syria is in “a clear slowdown as a result of the continued activities of the Israeli army, and the axes for the transfer of weapons from Iran to Syria have diminished significantly in recent months. The road is still there to complete the objectives on this front. ”

Kochavi said that within the framework of activities that fall within the “battle between wars”, there has been an increase in the frequency and quality of operations, and “the expansion of covert activities, and accordingly, the number of Iranian activists in Syria and the militias affiliated with it have clearly decreased, and the evacuation has been made. Iranian bases, camps and headquarters from the Damascus area as part of a campaign to deport it to northeastern Syria.”

Kohavi said that “the important combat field, which has witnessed a remarkable change this year, is the field of cyber, with the implementation of many offensive operations in it.”

He stressed, “This year has witnessed a great development in the missile interception capability and the expansion of the Iron Dome system, so that the cyber field has recorded a significant increase in the number of military activities at the offensive and defensive levels.”

He concluded, stressing that “the capabilities of the army have been developed in terms of preparedness for emergencies, formulating modern combat plans and preparing for days of combat on the northern and southern fronts.”