BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Israeli police said in a statement on Monday that the authorities were fighting a major fire south of the city of Haifa and closed a number of roads, noting that “there is no danger to residential areas.”

According to a police statement, the latter “is cooperating with the Fire and Rescue Authority to fight the fire advancing along Road No. 70 in the Tel Keshish area, and is organizing traffic to alternative roads and closing a number of major roads due to the intensity of smoke.”

No one has been harmed by the fire and the source of the fire has not been revealed.

