BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – On Monday, the Israeli army released a video showing what it described as “thwarting an attempt to plant explosive devices on the Syrian border.”

An Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, shared the video, explaining that the operation consisted of four people in the Tel Fares area on Monday, adding that “the cell members were eliminated after they opened fire at them from land and air.”

The Israeli Defense Forces’ statement said: “A special force that carried out an ambush in the area of ​​the southern Golan Heights near a military site monitored a cell that contained a number of saboteurs, and was planting explosive devices near the border, where the military force, along with a military plane, opened fire towards the cell consisting of 4 sabote.”

The statement added: “There were no casualties among our forces, and the Northern Military Command forces remain on high alert to face all scenarios.”

#عاجل هكذا تم احباط محاولة زرع العبوات الناسفة على الحدود السورية الليلة الماضية من قبل خلية تخريبية مكونة من ٤ مخربين في منطقة #تل_فارس. لقد تم القضاء على أفراد الخلية بعد ان فتحت نحوهم النيران من البر ومن الجو. pic.twitter.com/1CCjdbanWJ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 3, 2020

Advertisements