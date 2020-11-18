BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released a new video on Wednesday that showed their troops attacking the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Damascus Governorate.
The attack targeted several sites across the Damascus Governorate, including a Syrian Arab Army air defense system.
In the video released by the IDF, their forces can be seen striking the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in three different attacks in the Damascus countryside on Wednesday morning.
Армия обороны Израиля опубликовала кадры нанесения ударов по позициям сирийской армии. pic.twitter.com/y1ZY7jM5cn
According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army reported 3 deaths and several injuries as a result of this attack by the Israeli Defense Forces last night.
This attack by the Israeli Defense Forces reportedly took place at 3:11 A.M. (local time) when their aircraft began striking Syrian Arab Army targets in Damascus.
The Syrian air defenses were immediately activated when the Israeli Defense Forces began their attack and while several missiles were intercepted, the latter still managed to hit a number of targets.
The attack was reportedly in response to the alleged discovery of improvised explosive devices (IED) in the Alpha Zone of the Golan Heights’ demilitarized zone. Israel blamed Syria for the presence of explosives in this area.
Wednesday morning’s attack by the Israeli Defense Forces marked the first time this month that they have targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s positions and the second time since early October that they have done so.
