BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Israeli army recently released photos and videos of the Iraqi army firing rockets into Israel on the 30th anniversary of this event.

The published materials showed the state of panic and terror caused by the Iraqi missiles falling on Israeli cities at the time, which coincided with the Gulf War.

It is noteworthy to mention that Iraq fired several missiles at Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, while the Israeli air defense intercepted a number of these missiles and some of them fell on buildings and structures.

The Iraqi army’s attack was meant to prove the U.S.-made Patriot system’s failure to repel the missiles fired from abroad.

The Iraqi forces launched 39 Soviet-made ballistic missiles, modified by Iraqi industries, toward Tel Aviv, Haifa and the Negev, killing 74 people, wounding 230 others, destroying about 7,440 apartments, and extensive damage to the infrastructure.