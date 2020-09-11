BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:25 P.M.) -The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday, following news about a missile attack launched on Syria’s Aleppo at dawn of Friday, that it did not comment on foreign media reports.

“We do not comment on reports in foreign news outlets,” the IDF told Sputnik News Agency.

In the early hours of the day, the Syrian state-run Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster reported that the country’s air defense systems were repelling an Israeli attack on Aleppo. A Syrian military source then said that the defense systems downed the majority of Israeli missiles.

Israel frequently launches strikes on Syria saying that its operations are aimed at countering the Iranian military presence in the neighboring Arab republic.

Damascus condemns such actions and considers them to be violations of Syria’s national sovereignty.

Source: Sputnik