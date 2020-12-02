BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 P.M.) – On Wednesday, Israel received a new German-made ship, which has become its most advanced warship, and described it as a safety bulwark for gas platforms in the Mediterranean.

The Saar-6 ship docked at the Haifa Port, and three ships of the same type are scheduled to arrive next year, bringing the number of missile ships deployed by the Israeli Navy to 15, according to Reuters.

Despite the small size of these ships, they carry out missions in distant areas, reaching the Red Sea and the Gulf.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said during the ceremony of receiving the ship at the port that the pleasant discovery of gas fields off the coast of Israel made it necessary to devise a plan that provides protection.

An Israeli security official told Reuters: “The Iranians are looking for such magnificent targets that can be hit with few losses, which means, as they hope, limiting the opportunity for escalation.”

This coincides with the escalation of tension between Iran and Israel, as Tehran accused the Israeli intelligence services of being behind the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Although Hezbollah had threatened Israeli gas platforms before, it said that the decision to respond to Fakhrizadeh’s death was in Iran’s hands. Beirut urged “all parties” to show restraint.

Unlike previous Israeli missile ships , the Saar-6 will be equipped with electronic capabilities to intercept cruise missiles as well as a marine version of the Iron Dome missile-shooting system.