BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – In a ceremony attended by senior military commanders, the Israeli Navy received from Germany, its first missile ship, the Sa’ar 6, on Wednesday, RT Arabic reported.

The ship will begin sailing to Israel and will arrive at Haifa Port at the beginning of next month.

The Sa’ar 6 ships are the most modern, equipped with advanced technological capabilities, which gives them great defensive and offensive capabilities.

The ship will arrive without war means or defense systems, as it will be equipped with military systems of Israeli manufacturers.

Among the military systems to be installed on the Sa’ar 6 is the Israeli-manufactured Iron Dome missile defense system.

The Sa’ar 6 will also have Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles, which will boost the ship’s capabilities.