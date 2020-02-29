BEIURT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, said that the Israeli army aims to remove Iran from Syria within the next 12 months.

Bennett made the remarks during an interview with the Jerusalem Post on Friday morning for which he made clear that the Israeli army set a specific and important goal, that within 12 months Iran should leave Syria.

The Israeli Minister of Defense stated that Iran has nothing to look for in Syria, saying: “They are not our neighbors, and they have no reason to settle with Israel, and we will remove them from there in the near future.”

Bennett pointed out that “most of the targets in the past, they were convoys that entered Syria from Iran through Iraq, then to the heights of the Golan Heights or Lebanon, then the targets are now completely different”, without giving further details.

In a related context, the Israeli Defense Minister  had previously stated that he had prepared a plan with the head of the caretaker government, Benjamin Netanyahu, to attack the Gaza Strip.

This comment from Bennett came after a fierce exchange of hostilities along the Gaza border between Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

FairsFair
FairsFair


Sorry, I didn’t know that Israel’s MoD was in charge of Syria’s internal matters.
Syria, as a sovereign independent country can invite, whom-so-ever they want into their country. Israel is being underhanded. They should just declare they are at (low level) war with Syria and have been during the past 9 years directly and through their support of jihadis) and that would allow the Syrians the right of response (and the Russians as well) without the Israelis’ backer, the USA, then disingenuously claiming that Syria is the aggressor should they responded to the recent Israelis attacks.



2020-02-29 18:39
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux


Actually, Israel wouldn’t care about Iranian troops in Syria if Iran wasn’t leading a proxy war on Israel by arming terrorist groups to attack their country for decades, e.g. PIJ (Palestinian Islamic Jihad); Hamas (Muslim Brotherhood, banned in Syria, Russia, Egypt, KSA, UAE and Bahrain) or Hezbollah. Backing foreign militias to attack a country IS A CASUS-BELLI, read Hague Convention about this, thus Iranian militaries or paramilitaries are legitimate targets for Israel in Syria or elsewhere, period! It’s not about Iran helping Syria, it’s about Iran helping terrorists, some of them attacking Israelis or Jews at worldwide level, attacks even… Read more »



2020-03-01 05:08
Tyler Vincent
Guest
Tyler Vincent


AKA Israel has 12 months to live.



2020-03-01 04:53
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux


The clever thing Bennet could do : propose to Assad to have IDF providing a massive aerial support to SAA in Idlib for the removing of IRGC and stopping any support to Hezbollah, PFLP, etc… Let’s be clear : IDF is capable to demolish 90-95% of HTS and Turkish proxies combat potential into 48-72 hours. In fact, was I Assad, I’d have sought such an agreement with Bibi for long because, hey, it’s the best strategy to go! Moreover, Turkey provides support to Hamas, so it’d be a good lesson… Gosh, Macchiavelli would have headaches was he here to watch… Read more »



2020-03-01 05:37