BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – According to the Israel-based Channel 20 network, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are planning ahead for a future war along the Lebanese border.
The Channel 20 report said Israel’s “Operation Northern Shield” has led to several new developments along the Lebanese border.
The network reported that the Israeli military, in coordination with the Israeli Home Front, is preparing to open shelters to strengthen the northern region, and defend settlers in that area, especially near the Lebanese border.
They explained that the Israeli army in January 2019, in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, came up with the “Northern Shield plan, pointing out that ts goal was to prepare bunkers and shelters in preparation for any future wars, and that the army is currently conducting surveys of large areas on the northern front for the same purpose.
The channel indicated that the army is doing this in coordination with the home front and heads of localities in the northern region.
