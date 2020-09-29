Israel has not ruled out a preemptive strike against Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned during a memorial service on Tuesday for those who fell in the 1973 Yom Kippur War, an Arab-Israeli military standoff.

“A preemptive strike is a difficult thing to do. I know that if Iran wants to base itself in the north, we are ready to fight them. This is a direct lesson of the Yom Kippur War”, noted Netanyahu, asserting that they “will do everything in order to protect the State of Israel; we are not ruling out a preliminary strike”.

The prime minister went on to ponder over “the power on our side”, saying it is what “brought peace with Jordan, Egypt, agreements with the UAE and Bahrain”.

“The power that will bring peace with additional states. The power and perseverance will allow us to handle the coronavirus crisis”, Netanyahu went on.

During the memorial, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin warned that the “surprise that was our lot” in the war must in no way be forgotten or repeated in either healthcare or the economy.

“I fought in the killing fields of that terrible war, and here I am today. Almost a jubilee later, and I well remember how we won that war. In the trenches, we fought shoulder to shoulder”, stressed Rivlin, further calling to rebuild the contract between the public and its elected representatives, and “reconcile the deep rifts among the people” for the sake of national security.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz noted during the service that the coronavirus caught Israel unprepared, similar to the Yom Kippur War – the so-called October War, fought in 1973 by a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria against Israel, who ultimately won.

ALSO READ  Iranian Supreme Leader accuses UAE of betraying Islam

“We didn’t respond as was fit, but we will succeed this time as well”, Gantz recalled.

 

Source: Sputnik

