Israel “se verá obligado” a lanzar una operación militar en Gaza a menos que la situación en las fronteras se normalice después del reciente intercambio de disparos con el movimiento Hamas, dijo el ministro de Energía israelí, Yuval Steinitz, en una entrevista con “Galei Tzahal” (Ejército de Israel Radio).
“Si no hay salida, también comenzaremos una operación terrestre para destruir el gobierno de Hamas [en Gaza]”, dijo el ministro.
El domingo, los ministros del gabinete israelí sostuvieron una reunión sobre la reciente escalada militar en Gaza. El primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, dijo que la situación cerca de las fronteras oriental, norte y sur del país se había vuelto “explosiva” y que el gobierno debería continuar trabajando “en todas las direcciones” para garantizar la seguridad.
Recientemente se han disparado un total de 10 cohetes desde Gaza, incluidos ocho proyectiles que han sido interceptados por el sistema de defensa aérea Iron Dome de Israel, informó el ejército israelí. Uno de los cohetes golpeó un edificio residencial en la ciudad sureña de Sderot, pero ningún civil resultó herido.
