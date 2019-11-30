BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Israel’s Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett told top security officials this week that his country’s forces will make Iran give up its plans to springboard future attacks from Syria, Israel National News reported on Saturday.

Citing a report from Israel Hayom on Friday morning, Israel National News reported that Bennett said Israel had a “window of opportunity” to take advantage of Iran’s ongoing internal turmoil – notably Tehran’s economic woes and ongoing protests inside the Islamic Republic – to push Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from Syria.

According to the report, Bennett argued that Israel must apply pressure on Iran militarily to force them out Syria.

Bennett reportedly thinks it is a good time for Israel to apply this pressure because the Iranian government’s current attention is directed towards the protesters inside the Islamic Republic.

Israel should increase its attacks on Iranian targets in Syria even at the risk of prompting an Iranian response, argued Bennett, adding that a sustained campaign against Iran would convince Tehran that the continued presence of its forces in Syria will not be beneficial to the regime.

Bennett’s comments came nine days after the Israeli forces launched a heavy attack on southern and western Damascus.

