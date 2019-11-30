BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Israel’s Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett told top security officials this week that his country’s forces will make Iran give up its plans to springboard future attacks from Syria, Israel National News reported on Saturday.
Citing a report from Israel Hayom on Friday morning, Israel National News reported that Bennett said Israel had a “window of opportunity” to take advantage of Iran’s ongoing internal turmoil – notably Tehran’s economic woes and ongoing protests inside the Islamic Republic – to push Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from Syria.
According to the report, Bennett argued that Israel must apply pressure on Iran militarily to force them out Syria.
Bennett reportedly thinks it is a good time for Israel to apply this pressure because the Iranian government’s current attention is directed towards the protesters inside the Islamic Republic.
Israel should increase its attacks on Iranian targets in Syria even at the risk of prompting an Iranian response, argued Bennett, adding that a sustained campaign against Iran would convince Tehran that the continued presence of its forces in Syria will not be beneficial to the regime.
Bennett’s comments came nine days after the Israeli forces launched a heavy attack on southern and western Damascus.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.