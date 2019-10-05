Israel must inject billions of shekels into its defence budget to fight a growing threat from Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the newly sworn-in Knesset as he upped the ante in his struggle for a unity government and the future of his prime ministership.
Speaking to lawmakers on Thursday, Netanyahu said that defence spending must increase by “many billions immediately and then many billions every year”.
According to Netanyahu, the rationale behind this is the growing strength of Iran: “We are facing an enormous security challenge, which only intensifies from week to week. It increased profoundly in the last month or two, and, in particular, in the last few weeks. This isn’t spin, it’s not a whim, this is not ‘Netanyahu trying to scare us’”.
On the same day, in an unprecedented move, Iran announced that it had foiled a joint plot by Israeli and Arab security agencies to assassinate Qasem Soleimani, the Revolutionary Guard’s intelligence chief and one of Iran’s most prominent military commanders.
This announcement came as yet another sign of a looming military conflict in the Middle East, where tensions are on the rise between Iran and the Arab monarchies that have traditionally confronted Israel – such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman. Over the last few years, Israel has been drawing closer with these states, which see Iran as a common enemy and the United States as a common friend.
The situation in the region remains volatile following the opening of a border crossing between Syria and Iraq, which triggered concerns in Israel that Iran might use it to move weaponry and fighters to Syria and onward to Israeli borders. Iran maintains that its military presence in Syria is limited to military advisers.
However, any move towards military escalation from Israel is believed to be unlikely until the country overcomes the political uncertainty resulting from an inconclusive general election.
Netanyahu has failed to secure a clear election win in two elections since April, and currently has fewer than three weeks to form a governing coalition. President Rivlin has proposed to put together a unity government between Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz, but talks are currently stalled.
If Netanyahu fails to strike a power-sharing deal, Gantz will likely be given an opportunity to form a coalition, although his path to prime ministership also seems unclear. Thus, if he fails, a third election will likely be set off.
With his political prospects mired in uncertainty, Netanyahu’s personal future is also beyond his complete control, as the prime minister is facing a potential indictment on bribery, fraud, and breach of trust allegations in three separate cases. The battle to avert the indictment in pre-trial hearings began this week, while a decision on charges is expected by the year-end.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.