BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Israel must halt their “arbitrary strikes” in Syria, as it violates international law.

“The practice of arbitrary strikes on the territory of a sovereign state, in this case, we are talking about Syria, should be ruled out,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, in answer to a question from Russian news agency TASS about recent Israeli air strikes on Syria.

She said such strikes added to tensions in the region, something she said was not in the long-term interests of any country there, including Israel.

“We should never allow Syria, which has suffered years of armed conflict, to be turned into an arena where geopolitical scores are settled,” TASS cited her as saying.

Zakharova’s comments came shortly after her warning about the dangerous situation brewing inside the Idlib Governorate.

Advertisements