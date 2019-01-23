BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Israel must halt their “arbitrary strikes” in Syria, as it violates international law.

“The practice of arbitrary strikes on the territory of a sovereign state, in this case, we are talking about Syria, should be ruled out,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, in answer to a question from Russian news agency TASS about recent Israeli air strikes on Syria.

She said such strikes added to tensions in the region, something she said was not in the long-term interests of any country there, including Israel.

“We should never allow Syria, which has suffered years of armed conflict, to be turned into an arena where geopolitical scores are settled,” TASS cited her as saying.

Zakharova’s comments came shortly after her warning about the dangerous situation brewing inside the Idlib Governorate.

News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

Nikicat Kusahere
Who will take out zionist infiltrators
Why its important
Engineering
Coding ability
Not olive groove

Technical institute
KNOWLEDGE is king
Damascus
Must become
Tel aviv of tech
To solve Zionist
Free the youth
To create
Controlling the wire
Of communication don’t foster new fighting ideas.

2019-01-23 20:43
SaladinonTV
she should check out the vids of Jewtin kissing Netankowsky’s hiney before she speaks

2019-01-23 17:43
I’m not sure about that but what is more interesting is that Putin and Erdogan just met and talked over Syrian conflict. Most troublesome words said from Putin regarding Syria is that “everything is going according the plan”. So, we will see…

