BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – During his visit to Sochi on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country must be allowed to act freely against Iran.

The meeting, which is the first in several months, was focused on increased coordination between Russia and Israel in Syria, the Reuters News Agency reported.

“Security coordination between us is always important, but it is especially important now, since in the past month there has been a serious increase in attempts by Iran to hit Israel from Syria and to place there precision missiles to use against us,” Netanyahu said at the start of the meeting.

The meeting took place just days after Israel allegedly carried out an attack on a base belonging to an Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary faction in the Syrian city of Albukamal.

While Hezbollah denied any casualties, local reports alleged that as many as 18 Iraqi fighters were killed during the strikes.

Israel has yet to comment on these allegations; they have also not confirmed that their warplanes were behind the July 19th strikes on the Hashd Al-Sha’abi (var. Popular Mobilization Units) base in Iraq’s Salaheddine Governorate.

Iraq said they are still investigating the attack, but several officials have already blamed Israel for the strikes.

