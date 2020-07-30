BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – A Hebrew-language channel stated on Wednesday night that the Israeli army expects an attack by Hezbollah during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.
The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, Kann, that Israel fears a “second attack” by Hezbollah in the next 48 hours, that is, during the celebration of Eid al-Adha.
The news channel reported that, based on this expectation, the Israeli army has strengthened its forces in the north near the Lebanese and Syrian borders, deploying advanced missile systems, special rockets and intelligence-gathering capabilities, for fear of a reaction from Hezbollah, after one of its members was killed in an airstrike on July 20th in Damascus.
The Israel-based news channel quoted a “Lebanese diplomat in Beirut” – whom they did not name – as saying that Hezbollah does not want a comprehensive escalation with Israel, but that it is looking for a real retaliation.
המתיחות בצפון | בישראל חוששים מפיגוע נוסף של חיזבאללה שייצא לפועל בתוך 48 שעות. צה"ל מתגבר עוד יותר את הכוחות בצפון במערכי אש מיוחדים, רקטות מיוחדות ויכולות איסוף מודיעין". הדיווח של @moyshis ב-#חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/pUPjUTVHAp
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 28, 2020
It is noteworthy that the strengthening of the Israeli forces in the northern region comes in light of the tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border.
Hezbollah previously denied the Israeli army’s claims about their forces attempting a ‘sabotage’ operation in the occupied Sheba’a Farms region near the Syrian and Israeli borders.
