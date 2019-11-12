Israel’s Cabinet of Ministers and the Israeli Army unanimously decided to assassinate the military commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Baha’a Abu al-Atta, ten-days-ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a briefing that aired on Channel 9.

“This man was a generator of terrorism and a time bomb. He is the author of hundreds of attacks, including the launching of hundreds of rockets against us. The decision [to eliminate] was unanimously adopted by the cabinet ten-days-ago,” he said. Netanyahu noted that “the recommendation [on the elimination of al-Atta] was made by the General Staff of Israel.

“We do not want the conflict to escalate, but we are ready for it and to defend ourselves. Resolving the current round of tension may take time,” the Israeli Prime Minister said. He emphasized that his country “is ready to answer everyone who tries to hit it.” Netanyahu also added that “it is necessary to give the army the opportunity to do its job.”

The Palestinian forces and Israeli Army exchanged blows for several hours after the bombing of the Gaza Strip, which killed the Saraya Al-Quds commander, 42-year-old Baha’a Abu al-Atta.

Together with Abu Al-Atta, his wife was killed and five people, including four of their children, were injured.

