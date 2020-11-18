BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Israeli Armed Forces launched a new attack over southwestern Syria in the early hours on Wednesday, as they fired several missiles towards the Syrian capital, Damascus.
According to local sources, several explosions were heard over the sky over Damascus on Wednesday morning, when the Syrian air defenses confronted the hostile attack conducted by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).
The sources pointed out that some of the Israeli missiles managed to hit their intended targets, causing a couple of powerful explosions inside the Syrian capital.
The attack took place at 3:11 A.M. (Damascus Time), when the Israeli Defense Forces’ aircraft fired several missiles from the occupied Golan Heights towards the Syrian capital.
A report from the Syrian Arab Army said that at least three soldiers were killed in the Israeli attack, while a number of others were wounded and later taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.
This latest attack by the Israeli Defense Forces marks the first time since late August that they have targeted the Syrian capital.
The Israeli Defense Forces previously targeted the southern countryside of Aleppo on Thursday, October 9th, in what appeared to be an attack against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.