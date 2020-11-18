BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Israeli Armed Forces launched a new attack over southwestern Syria in the early hours on Wednesday, as they fired several missiles towards the Syrian capital, Damascus.

According to local sources, several explosions were heard over the sky over Damascus on Wednesday morning, when the Syrian air defenses confronted the hostile attack conducted by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

The sources pointed out that some of the Israeli missiles managed to hit their intended targets, causing a couple of powerful explosions inside the Syrian capital.

The attack took place at 3:11 A.M. (Damascus Time), when the Israeli Defense Forces’ aircraft fired several missiles from the occupied Golan Heights towards the Syrian capital.

A report from the Syrian Arab Army said that at least three soldiers were killed in the Israeli attack, while a number of others were wounded and later taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

This latest attack by the Israeli Defense Forces marks the first time since late August that they have targeted the Syrian capital.

The Israeli Defense Forces previously targeted the southern countryside of Aleppo on Thursday, October 9th, in what appeared to be an attack against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran.