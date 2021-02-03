BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced this evening that its air defense units confronted several missiles that were fired by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from the occupied Golan Heights region.

According to the Syrian Arab Army, as cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), “the Israeli enemy carried out, at exactly 10:42 pm Wednesday, an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan with bursts of air-to-surface and ground-to-ground missiles, targeting some sites in the southern region.”

The source clarified that the Syrian air defenses confronted the enemy missiles and shot down most of them, and that the losses were limited to the materials.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army told Al-Masdar that the explosions mostly occurred near the administrative border of the Al-Suweida and Damascus governorates, which is the same area that was targeted by the Israeli Defense Forces earlier this year.

The total number of casualties has not been determined by the Syrian Arab Army.

Since the start of 2021, the Israeli Air Force has struck the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic on several occasions, including a massive attack on the eastern governorate of Deir Ezzor near the Iraqi border.

