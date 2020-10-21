BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced last night that their fighter aircraft and helicopter gunships raided an underground installation belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adrai said in a tweet: “Fighter jets and a helicopter raided a short while ago on an underground facility belonging to Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire from the strip towards Israel earlier this evening.”
Not long after the attack on Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces launched an attack on the southwestern region of Syria.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Israeli Defense Forces fired several missiles towards the Al-Huriyah area of Al-Quneitra, hitting one school and a military post inside the governorate.
The source said the Syrian Arab Army did not respond to the Israeli attack, but their forces were placed on high alert near the occupied Golan Heights.
This latest attack by the Israeli Defense Forces marks the first time in October that they have struck the Syrian Arab Army’s positions.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.