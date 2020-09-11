BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – On Thursday, the Syrian air defenses confronted hostile missiles that were attempting to target military sites of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), near the southern Aleppo town of Al-Safira.
According to a field source in Aleppo city, the Syrian air defense forces tracked the hostile missiles from the U.S.-occupied Al-Tanf Zone, where it is believed an Israeli warplane fired several of the projectiles from.
The source said some of the missiles did manage to hit their intended targets, while the others were shot down by their air defense units.
In particular, one of the missiles managed to hit the Scientific Research Facility inside of Al-Safira, causing a significant blast that could be heard from the administrative capital.
While the explosion was powerful, there were limited casualties in the area and the damage itself was minimal, the source added.
The Israeli Air Force has targeted the town of Al-Safira on a number of occasions in the past due to the presence of the Iranian Armed Forces; in particular, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Israel has now bombed the Syrian Arab Republic on two occasions this month, with the previous attack targeting the T-4 Airbase in the Homs Governorate.
