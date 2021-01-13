BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced on Wednesday morning that the Israeli Air Force launched an attack on the Deir Ezzor Governorate in eastern Syria.

A military source told Syrian state media: “At 1:10 am today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression against the city of Deir Ezzor and the Albukamal area, and the results of the aggression are currently being verified.”

According to reports from Deir Ezzor, the Israeli warplanes attacked the Deir Ezzor Governorate from the Jordanian-Iraqi border, resulting in several explosions inside Deir Ezzor city and the border area around the city of Albukamal.

The explosions resulted in heavy fires that required civil defense teams to deploy to the scene of the flames and attempt to put it out.

While the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have not commented on the explosions, the Syrian Arab Army has accused the former of carrying out these strikes on the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

It should be noted that opposition activists often claim attacks by the Israeli Air Force on Deir Ezzor Governorate; however, these reports are denied by the Syrian Arab Army.

However, last night’s attack was confirmed by the Syrian Army and said to have caused several casualties in the process.

Last night’s attack marked the second time this year that the Israeli Defense Forces have attacked the Syrian Arab Republic.