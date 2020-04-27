BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – Last night, the Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes over the Syrian capital, Damascus, causing a number of explosions over the southern suburbs.
According to a field source in Damascus, the Israeli Air Force fired several missiles towards the Sayyeda Zaynab District, prompting the Syrian air defenses to engage the hostile projectiles from the Mezzeh Airbase.
The source said some of the Israeli missiles managed to hit their targets in Sayyeda Zaynab; this would cause a few explosions in the southern suburbs of Damascus.
He would add that the Israeli Air Force conducted these airstrikes from Lebanese airspace, which is common occurrence.
No casualties have been confirmed as of yet.
Last night’s airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force marks the second time this month that they have struck an area inside of Syria.
The last attack by the Israeli Air Force targeted the T-4 Airbase in the Homs Governorate; these strikes resulted in the death of three Syrian military personnel.
Despite possessing the Russian-made S-300 system, the Syrian air defenses have yet to use them against the Israeli forces, as they appear to be primarily concentrated in the western part of the Arab Republic.
