BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Israeli army announced on Sunday morning that its air force conducted airstrikes on sites in the Gaza Strip, which it said were in response to the launch of a missile towards the city of Ashkelon.

The army said in a statement, “Israeli aircraft raided several Hamas targets, hitting sites involved in increasing Hamas’ military strength, including two sites for the production of missile weapons, in addition to underground infrastructure and a training complex belonging to the Hamas naval force.”

On Saturday, the Israeli sounded warning sirens in the southern city ​​of Ashkelon, while the local media reported hearing an explosion in the city.

“The sirens ahve been activated in Ashkelon, the details are under investigation,” the Israeli army said in a statement on its Twitter account.

The army added: “In the wake of the report on the activation of the warning, one launch was determined from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory.”