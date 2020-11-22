BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Israeli army announced on Sunday morning that its air force conducted airstrikes on sites in the Gaza Strip, which it said were in response to the launch of a missile towards the city of Ashkelon.
The army said in a statement, “Israeli aircraft raided several Hamas targets, hitting sites involved in increasing Hamas’ military strength, including two sites for the production of missile weapons, in addition to underground infrastructure and a training complex belonging to the Hamas naval force.”
On Saturday, the Israeli sounded warning sirens in the southern city of Ashkelon, while the local media reported hearing an explosion in the city.
“The sirens ahve been activated in Ashkelon, the details are under investigation,” the Israeli army said in a statement on its Twitter account.
The army added: “In the wake of the report on the activation of the warning, one launch was determined from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.